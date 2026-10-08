Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, who marked the end of his career with the national team with a 3-0 victory over Benin, in which he scored a goal and made two assists, said that it is impossible to express everything he feels.

"Yesterday I played my last match and I already miss the blue and white team. I know I'm making the right decision. It has been an incredible journey, filled with both joy and some sad moments, but I am completely convinced that it was worth every step. I have so much more to say. It is impossible to express everything I feel in a few words or in one post. This journey would not have been possible without my family, who have always been by my side and supported me - especially in difficult moments when I needed it most", Messi wrote on his Instagram account.

"My friends were also irreplaceable, as were all the teammates and coaches I worked with. I don't want to forget Diego, who took our country to where it deserved to be, and who - as I always say - I know helped us in every step we took - both here with us and also from heaven.

I thank the clubs I have played for, for always respecting my feelings and allowing me to dedicate myself to my country when the time came to put on the national team. And of course, I thank God - without his guidance and his will, we could not even dream of getting this far.

I am a person who knows how to be grateful. I love you so much, I will miss you and I will always thank you for being there for us - and for me," added Lionel Messi after his last match for the Argentine national football team.