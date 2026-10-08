Fans in Portugal are categorical in a poll: They do not want Cristiano Ronaldo in the national team

The extensive statement published by Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday added new touches to the scandal surrounding the national team. The captain of Portugal apologized for leaving the “sailors“ camp, but at the same time directly criticized the coach Jorge Jesus, whom he accused of breaking his word twice.

On this occasion, the newspaper “A Bola“ launched a poll for its readers with the question: "Should Ronaldo return to the national team?" Over 25 thousand people participated in the vote and it was more than categorical.

Over 70 percent of voters believe that Cristiano Ronaldo no longer has a place in the national team. Nearly 14 percent believe that everything will return to normal in a few days. About 7 percent believe that Ronaldo should take on the role of player-coach, while 6 percent share the opinion that Jorge Jesus has not kept his word and there is only room for one of the two in the team. Finally, about 3 percent of the votes indicate that “Thiago Craveiro and Simão Coutinho know best“.