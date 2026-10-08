New twist around Julián Álvarez: London now looks closer than Barcelona

The future of Julián Álvarez is once again in the focus of leading European clubs. Although the Argentine striker has remained at Atletico Madrid, the situation around him could change significantly as the winter transfer window approaches.

After recording only four matches and one assist since the start of the season, the 26-year-old forward has gradually regained his regular place in coach Diego Simeone's plans before the international break.

In the summer, the Madrid management did not respect his desire to transfer to Barcelona, while the player himself then rejected a late offer from Arsenal. At the same time, it recently became clear that the striker is considering changing his agent in view of his future professional steps.

According to information from the publication “TeamTalk“ the situation has undergone a radical change. The striker is aware of the complex situation at the club, as well as the fact that the Catalans already have excellent attacking options, which is why he is ready to take a step back from his initial intentions.

The Argentine footballer is already evaluating the possibility of a transfer in the winter or at the latest in 2027, and this time he is looking with much greater interest at Mikel Arteta's project in London. This alternative seems to be gaining more and more serious momentum for the striker's future.