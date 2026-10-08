Max Verstappen is the most successful driver in recent years in Formula 1, but with all the victories that the Dutchman has won, he has never managed to conquer "Marina Bay" in Singapore.

The city track is actually the most unsuccessful for the Red Bull driver, who has a total of nine appearances in the Singapore Grand Prix, in which he led only three laps and has climbed the podium four times, but never once on its highest step. The Dutchman has three second places under the spotlight at „Marina Bay“, including in the last two years, as well as in 2018.

„Marina Bay“ is one of seven tracks where Verstappen has competed in Formula 1 but has not won, but he has not had as many starts at any of the other six. The other tracks where the four-time champion has not won are: „Sochi“ in Russia, „Portimao“ in Portugal, „Istanbul Park“ in Turkey, „Nürburgring“ in Germany, „Mugello“ in Italy and „Madring“ in Spain. At the last three of them, Verstappen has only started once, at „Portimao“ and „Istanbul Park“ has participated twice, and in Sochi - seven times.

Verstappen will certainly be inspired by his first victory of the season, which he won in Malaysia on Sunday, and will try to finally triumph in Singapore. Next year, he will have the chance to achieve victories at three more of the tracks where he has not yet won, namely “Madring“, “Istanbul Park“ and “Portimao“. The latter two of them last hosted Formula 1 in 2021, and next year they will return to the calendar in starting positions.