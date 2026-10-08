Carlos Alcaraz supports Yannick Sinner: You will come back stronger

After world number one Yannick Sinner announced that he would not participate in the remaining tournaments until the end of 2026 due to a knee injury, his greatest rival Carlos Alcaraz sent an emotional message of support. The Spaniard, who just won the title of the tournament in Tokyo (Japan Open), reacted quickly to the news on social media.

„Man! You will come back stronger. Keep your head up, I wish you a speedy recovery“, wrote Carlos Alcaraz, showing once again his immense respect for his Italian rival.

The news of the end of the season for Sinner comes after he has not played since his triumph at Wimbledon in July, where he defeated Alexander Zverev in the final. The Italian was forced to miss the US Open, as well as tournaments in Asia.

The situation is reminiscent of a similar period that Carlos Alcaraz himself went through earlier this year. The Spaniard was out of court for four and a half months with a right wrist injury. At the time, Sinner did not fail to express his support for his rival, with whom he has dominated world tennis in recent seasons.

Alcaraz managed to successfully return to the US Open and Laver Cup, and then lifted his first ATP title since February in Tokyo, overcoming Jiri Lehecszka in the final. Alcaraz's rapid return to the highest level may serve as inspiration for Sinner in his recovery.

In an address to his fans, the 25-year-old Italian explained his decision to undergo treatment for the inflammation in his knee: “Together with the doctors, we assessed that I need a course of treatment for my knee, which means that the 2026 season is officially over for me. Right now I have to think about my long-term career and I will do everything I can to get back to 100 percent.“

This means that Sinner will not be able to defend his titles at the ATP Finals in Turin, as well as help Italy in the Davis Cup. The next major arena for the renewal of the rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz is expected to be the Australian Open in January 2027.