Juventus prepares bid for Tottenham midfielder

Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergwijn could leave the London club in January. The Swedish international is losing ground in the midfield hierarchy after the signings of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes. The young player wants to get significantly more playing time and is ready to consider a winter move if his situation at Spurs does not improve. Juventus are ready to take advantage of this and sign him, writes “TutoJuve“.

The management of the Turin giants is looking for ways to strengthen their midfield, with Pierre-Emile Hojberg remaining the main transfer target at the moment. However, Bergwaal remains on the Bianconeri's wish list and his performances are being closely monitored.

The completion of a possible deal will largely depend on Tottenham's willingness to agree to a loan deal similar to the one for Pape Sarr. The relationship between Juventus and the English club remains excellent after the successful completion of the Sarr and Guglielmo Vicario transfers in the summer.