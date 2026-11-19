Elizara Yaneva reached the singles quarterfinals of the hard-court tennis tournament in Trnava, Slovakia, which has a prize fund of $60,000. The Bulgarian, seeded No. 1, defeated qualifier Julia Stusek of Germany 6:1, 6:2 in 65 minutes.

Yaneva began the match with the score tied at 1:1, but then won five consecutive games to close out the first set 6:1. In the second set, Stusek took a 1:0 lead before the Bulgarian once again took control and won a run of five straight games to make it 5:1. Shortly afterwards, Yaneva finished the match in straight sets.

With the victory, Bulgaria’s national team player in the “Billie Jean King Cup” added 16 points to her world ranking total. This week, 19-year-old Yaneva is ranked 142nd.

For a place in the semifinals, Elizara Yaneva will face the winner of the match between Mariam Bolkvadze of Georgia and Denisa Zoldakova of the Czech Republic.

The Bulgarian is also continuing in the doubles tournament. Yaneva and Beatrice Zeltina of Latvia reached the quarterfinals, where they will face fourth seeds Alicia Dudeney of Great Britain and Elena Maligina of Estonia.