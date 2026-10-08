Hristo Krusharski continues to rely on the “scorched earth“ tactic when withdrawing from Lokomotiv Plovdiv. Yesterday, supporters of the team sounded the alarm that their favorites urgently need to look for new equipment to maintain the pitches they have, reports “Mach Telegraf“. “It's about lawnmowers and trimmers”, the fans sounded the alarm. Later, however, some of their posts on social networks disappeared.

According to insiders, part of the fan base wants to stop spreading such things, because this only gives Krusharski reasons to attack the club. "At the moment, the most important thing is for Lokomotiv to have peace of mind so that we can do our jobs and for the players to think only about football", they claim.

According to those familiar with "Lauta" at this stage, no potential candidates for the club's shares have appeared to get acquainted with the financial situation. As is known, Hristo Krusharski claims that two places have shown interest in the "black and white". At the moment, "Lauta" is doing everything possible to ensure that the lighting can work at full power and that home matches can be ended at any time.