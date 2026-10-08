New scandal in Real Madrid: players got into a physical fight in the locker room

Serious tension has once again arisen in the locker room of Real Madrid, claims the Spanish radio „Cadena SER“. According to the information, a conflict broke out between two players of the team, which escalated into a physical fight.

The media does not reveal the identities of the players involved, but indicates that the situation in the locker room of the „royal club“ is far from calm. According to the information, head coach Jose Mourinho is experiencing serious difficulties in imposing the necessary discipline and controlling the tension between his players.

This is not the first such case in the Real Madrid squad in recent times. At the end of last season, there were reports of a serious conflict between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Chouman, which also led to a physical fight. Despite what happened, the two continued to be part of the Spanish giants' squad.

According to “Cadena SER“ the tension around the team is not limited only to the relations between the players. This week Mourinho also had a conversation with one of Real's main stars – Kylian Mbappe.

The Portuguese specialist has urged the French striker to be more careful and discreet regarding his personal life. Mourinho has expressed concern that the constant public interest in what is happening around Mbappe is further intensifying the media attention on the team and creating tension around the player himself.

According to Spanish radio, such a situation does not help the calm atmosphere in the dressing room, which is already shaken by internal conflicts.

So instead of focusing entirely on the performance on the pitch, Real Madrid is once again at the center of rumors about problems between players and tension within the team. Mourinho faces the task of restoring discipline and a good climate in the dressing room if the team wants to maintain its concentration on its goals this season.