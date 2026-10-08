Pep Guardiola returns to the Etihad to support Manchester City

Pep Guardiola will make an emotional return to the “Etihad“ after being expected to attend the upcoming match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. According to British media, the Spanish specialist will be in the stands to show his support for the club at an important moment for the “citizens“.

This will be Guardiola's first appearance at City's stadium since he ended his 10-year stay at the helm of the team. During this period, the Catalan coach turned the team into one of the leading clubs in European football, winning six English titles and bringing Manchester City its historic first Champions League trophy.

His return comes amid serious attention around the club following the announcement of the decision of the independent commission in the case related to the 115 financial violations, for which Manchester City was accused.

Guardiola's presence at the match with PSG will be his second public demonstration of support for the club since the case was concluded. A day after the decision was announced, the former manager posted a message on the social network X, stating that he continues to stand behind Manchester City.

The Spaniard stressed that he supports the club, its leaders, players, staff and supporters, assuring fans that everyone will get through this together.

Guardiola's expected presence at the “Etihad“ will be his first match at the stadium since parting ways with the club and is sure to attract serious attention. For a decade, he was one of the most important figures in the most successful period in Manchester City's history.

Meanwhile, the current squad of the “citizens“ will resume training on Thursday after the break for international matches. Then head coach Enzo Maresca will speak to the media at his traditional press conference.

Just two days later, Manchester City will face a tough away game against Liverpool at „Anfield“, which will be the team's next serious test.