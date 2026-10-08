Stoevi sisters no problems in the quarterfinals in Vantaa

Third-seeded Gabriela and Stefani Stoevi continue confidently ahead at the Super 500 badminton tournament in Vantaa, Finland.

The five-time European champions recorded a clear victory over Italians Martina Corzini and Emma Piccinin with 21:10, 21:7, which secured them a place in the quarterfinals.

The Bulgarian tandem controlled the match from the very beginning and left almost no chances for their rivals. Stoevis quickly built a lead in both games, and their convincing performance led to a comfortable victory.

The Bulgarians' opponents in the next round will become clear after the match between the Chinese Bao and Cao and the tandem Michalski (Germany) / Schultz (Denmark).

The tournament in Vantaa has a prize fund of 500 thousand dollars.