Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has made it clear that Ferrari's history and prestige alone are not enough to make him move to the Italian team.

The Dutchman does not share the popular thesis that every Formula 1 driver dreams of one day being part of the Scuderia. For Verstappen, the leading ones remain the sporting results and the opportunity to fight for victories and top positions.

The perception that every driver wants to drive for Ferrari is often associated with the founder of the legendary team Enzo Ferrari. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff also used this argument when commenting on Lewis Hamilton's decision to leave the German team and join Ferrari.

However, Verstappen demonstrated a different position during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

“I just want to win, I'm not into nostalgic reflections. Of course, I have great respect for the Ferrari brand, but if that means fighting for a maximum of fifth or sixth place, what's the point“, said the Dutchman.

The Red Bull driver stressed that he feels strongly connected to his current team and has ambitions for the future.

“I'm only interested in results. Together with Red Bull we have strong achievements, for me this team is like a second family and now we are working on a complete transformation of the team and pursuing new goals“, added Verstappen.

The Dutchman also commented on the possibility of former Red Bull boss Christian Horner returning to Formula 1. Verstappen preferred not to commit to a prediction about the Briton's future.

“I don't want to sound rude, but this is not my problem and this topic does not excite me at all. He has already proven that he can cope with the tasks set for him and if there is a suitable opportunity, he will return. I have no doubt about that“, said the four-time world champion.