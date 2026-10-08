Arsenal close to new contract with Declan Rice

Arsenal are one step away from finalising a new contract with one of their key figures Declan Rice.

The proposal of manager Mikel Arteta has received the full approval of the club's management, reports BBC journalist Sami Mokbel, quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

Rice himself is keen to continue his career at the “Emirates“ and to sign a new agreement under improved financial conditions. The two sides are currently finalising the final details of the deal.

Arsenal are confident that the deal will be completed in the near future, which will ensure that the club will keep the England international for a long time.

Rice has started his fourth season with the “Gunners“ team. The midfielder joined Arsenal in the summer of 2023 from West Ham for a fee of 105 million pounds.

The transfer made Rice the most expensive player in Arsenal's history.