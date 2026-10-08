Diego Simeone built a property empire with 180 apartments

Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone has turned part of his huge football income into a serious real estate business.

The Argentine specialist receives around 29 million euros per year, which places him among the highest-paid coaches in football. However, a significant part of the funds are directed towards property investments.

Together with his wife Carla Pereira Simeone owns around 180 apartments in Madrid and the region. Their property portfolio also includes several student dormitories and seven luxury villas, one of which the family lives in.

The couple generates income both from renting out the properties and from their subsequent sale. Simeone and Pereira have also created a special real estate agency to manage the deals.

The Argentine's personal life is also connected to the family. Simeone and Pereira have been together since 2014, and in 2019 they got married. The two have two daughters.

Simeone has three more sons from his previous marriage. One of them - Giuliano Simeone, continues the family football tradition and plays for Atletico Madrid.