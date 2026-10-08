Ceferin to run for another term as UEFA president

Alexander Ceferin will run for a new term as UEFA president. He has accepted the unanimous request of the 55 national associations, who have been urging him in recent months to reverse his decision not to run again.

The decision was announced at a meeting in Berlin with the presidents and general secretaries of football associations. The election will take place on 22 April 2027 during the 51st UEFA Congress in Astana, Kazakhstan.

„My ambition remains the same – "to keep European football united, to make our game stronger and to prepare UEFA for the next generation," said Ceferin.

The 58-year-old Slovenian has led UEFA since 2016 and has already been re-elected twice. His new candidacy will continue his reign beyond 2027, if he receives the necessary support at the congress.

The meeting in Berlin was also dedicated to the future governance of FIFA. UEFA and national associations have supported reform proposals related to the separation of powers, stronger control over the governing bodies and greater accountability.

European federations have said they have lost confidence in the current leadership of FIFA. According to them, institutional reform alone will not be enough and a new leadership is needed that has support in the different regions of world football.

The next meeting of the 55 national associations will be held before November 17, 2026. It will continue talks on the reform and future leadership of FIFA.