Yulia Levchenko captivated with vacation photos in a swimsuit

Ukrainian high jump star Yulia Levchenko once again attracted the attention of her followers, this time not with her sporting achievements, but with photos from her vacation.

The medalist from major international forums shared several photos from her vacation on Instagram, in which she poses in a blue swimsuit. The publication quickly gathered many positive reactions and comments.

Levchenko also impressed fans with her natural look, appearing without makeup and demonstrating a casual look during the break.

“A little throwback to a wonderful vacation“, the Ukrainian athlete wrote along with the photos.

Yulia Levchenko is among the recognizable names in the women's high jump and regularly attracts the interest of athletics fans both with her performance in the sector and outside it.