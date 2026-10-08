Barcelona and Real Madrid in battle for 15-year-old Manchester United talent

Manchester United's 15-year-old talent JJ Gabriel is on the verge of leaving the club, and interest in him from Spain is serious. According to “Sky Germany“ Barcelona and Real Madrid are closely monitoring the situation and are among the favorites to sign the youngster.

The attacking midfielder has already announced his intention to part ways with the “Red Devils“, which has attracted the attention of the two Spanish giants.

Bayern Munich are also interested in Gabriel. Representatives of the German champions have already spoken to the player's agents, but the Bavarians have not yet made an official offer.

The potential transfer of the young Englishman is expected to be worth between 10 and 15 million euros. Gabriel is also demanding a significant amount upon signing, as well as a remuneration that meets the high expectations surrounding his talent.

It remains to be seen whether Gabriel will continue his development in Spain or choose another of the options before him.