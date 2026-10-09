Juventus have reached an agreement with Nico Gonzalez for a new contract with a higher salary

Juventus have reached a verbal agreement with Argentine midfielder Nico Gonzalez to sign a new contract, Italian media report. The new agreement is expected to include an increase in the player's salary.

The 28-year-old Argentine's current contract with the Turin giants is valid until the summer of 2029. Although there are several seasons left until its expiration, the club's management has already reached an agreement with the player to continue cooperation under improved financial conditions.

Gonzalez arrived at Juventus from Fiorentina in the summer of 2025. After his transfer, he continues to be part of the “Bianconeri“ squad, having made five appearances in all competitions this season.

In these matches, the Argentine footballer contributed to the team with two goals and one assist. His performance and the understanding reached between the two parties are a prerequisite for the upcoming official signing of the new contract.

According to Transfermarkt data, Nico Gonzalez's market value amounts to 22 million euros. If the contract is signed, Juventus will secure the midfielder's services on better terms for the player, while maintaining their long-term plans with him.