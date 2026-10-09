Miroslav Gochev withdrew from the race for president of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation

Miroslav Gochev withdrew his candidacy for president of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation and supported Todor Angelov. The decision was announced at a press conference, at which Gochev called on the six clubs that nominated him to stand behind Angelov at the election meeting on October 17.

„My supporters and I got together and decided to withdraw my candidacy for president and for all my supporters to support Mr. Todor Angelov“, Gochev said.

He specified that the presidential post was not an end in itself for him. „It doesn't affect me whether I will be president. I did not aim to be the figure who will lead an institution. I have been in wrestling since I was very young and it is important for me that it moves forward“, said the specialist.

Gochev indicated that he sees Todor Angelov as a like-minded person and that the two have similar views on the development of the sport. “We agree with him in many things and I want to make a gesture for my people to pass to Mr. Angelov“, he added.

Gochev's candidacy was put forward by six clubs: “Angel Gochev“ – Sozopol, “Stefan Ivanov“ – Primorsko, ASK “Sliven“, “Zagorets“ – Nova Zagora, “Burgas“ and “Chernomorets“ – Burgas. On September 28, the federation announced that two candidacies had been submitted to its registry - Gochev and Todor Angelov, nominated by the "Yunak-Lokomotiv" club - Ruse.

According to BNT, the final decision on whether the representatives of the six clubs will support Angelov will be made by the organizations themselves. Gochev's withdrawal directs his stated support to the other candidacy, but the choice will be made by the delegates of the general assembly.

The Extraordinary General Assembly of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation will be held on October 17, 2026. At it, the clubs must determine the future leadership of the headquarters.

At the press conference, Gochev was supported by representatives of the clubs, as well as by world and European champion Bilyana Dudova and Olympic medalist Evelina Nikolova. Gochev is Dudova's personal trainer.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg, bta.bg