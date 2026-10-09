Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has analyzed the team's performance since the start of the season and highlighted defense as one of the main areas in which the Londoners need to make improvements.

The Spanish specialist is optimistic that the situation will change for the better, but admits that what has been shown so far is not enough. According to him, the team must improve not only its results, but also its overall performance on the field, especially in terms of conceding goals.

„I have the feeling that the situation will improve, but at the moment it is not enough. We have positive moments, but there are also things that we need to improve – not only the results, but also the game itself, especially the number of goals conceded“, said Alonso.

The coach also drew attention to the connection between the actions in attack and the stability in defense. According to him, the way Chelsea organizes its attacks has a direct impact on the team's performance when they lose the ball.

“The way we attack helps us defend. Everything is connected and many aspects are still in the process of development. We critically and analytically assess the situation and work on not conceding so many goals. We can definitely play better“, added the Spanish specialist.

Defensive instability is among Chelsea's main problems at the beginning of the campaign. The Londoners have conceded at least two goals in each of their first four Premier League games, highlighting the need for serious improvements in their off-the-ball play.

Alonso and his staff will need to address these weaknesses if Chelsea are to achieve greater consistency and perform convincingly this season.