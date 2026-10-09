Arda Guler has received the Mahou Five Star Player award after being named Real Madrid's best player for September. The award is a recognition of his strong performances and his increasingly important role in the Spanish giants' squad.

The midfielder played in all four of the “royal club“s La Liga matches last month, and his performance earned him the prestigious award.

Güler received the award at Real Madrid and did not hide his satisfaction with the recognition.

“I feel very important, happy and proud of this award. I would like to thank everyone“, said the Turkish international.

He also expressed his ambitions for the current season, emphasizing his desire to help the team win trophies.

“I hope we can win titles this year and that I will have a contribution to that. We are working hard to win all the upcoming matches“, added Guler.

The award is another recognition of the development of the young midfielder, who is striving to consolidate his position at Real Madrid and help the team in the battle for trophies this season.