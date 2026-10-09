Rosen Bozhinov enters prestigious ranking of defenders under 22

Bulgarian international Rosen Bozhinov has found a place in a prestigious study by the CIES Football Observatory, dedicated to defenders under 22 who are distinguished by their activity in pressing the opponent.

The Pisa defender takes seventh position in the ranking with an average of 27.8 pressing actions per match in situations when his team does not have possession of the ball. The leader is the Italian Honest Anaor from Crystal Palace with an impressive 39.8 actions per match on average. The other players in the ranking have similar indicators.

Bozhinov, who has already played for the Bulgarian men's national team, moved to Pisa in January. The Italian club paid 5 million euros to Belgian side Antwerp for the rights of the 21-year-old defender.

The Bulgarian recently made his final appearances for the youth national team. He started as a starter in the European qualifiers against Portugal, which he won 2-1, as well as in the losses to the Czech Republic 0-1 and Scotland 0-2.

His inclusion in the CIES rankings is a recognition of his activity in the defensive phase and his performance among young defenders in European football.