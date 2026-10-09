CSKA plans to open the new stadium with the derby against Slavia?

The derby between CSKA and Slavia from the 11th round of the efbet League may become the first official match at the renovated "Bulgarian Army" stadium. According to information from "Mach Telegraf", the match is scheduled for Friday, October 30, but the management of the "Reds" want it to be held over the weekend.

The club is expected to request a change in the date, so that the match will be played on Saturday, October 31, at 7:30 PM. The decision on the possible rescheduling should become clear next week. Regardless of the change, it is the clash with Slavia that is set to be the opening match of the new arena.

Before the official opening, a test match will be organized to check all the stadium's systems and facilities. According to the information, it should be held in front of an audience of at least 1,000 people, and this is expected to happen during the week before the derby.

Around the opening of the stadium, the possibility of CSKA postponing its championship match with Ludogorets, which is scheduled for October 26, is also being discussed. The “Reds“ are entitled to another postponement in the championship due to their participation in European club tournaments.

The reasons for such a move are related to the team's busy schedule. On October 22, CSKA is scheduled to visit Nordsjaelland in the Conference League, which leaves little time for recovery before the clash with the Razgrad team. In addition, the possible rescheduling would allow the “Army“ to host Ludogorets at the new stadium.

The first European match of the renewed “Bulgarian Army“ is expected to be hosted by Trabzonspor on November 26.

The information about the dates and possible changes is according to the publication of “Mach Telegraf“ and is subject to official confirmation.