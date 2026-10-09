The legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson shares personal thoughts on life and death in his new book “The Matches of My Life“. The Scot admits that he is not afraid of the end of life, but there are still many things he wants to do and people he wants to spend his time with.

“I don't spend much time thinking about what the Creator has prepared for me and I am not afraid of death. It is always a part of our lives, even in the most unexpected moments. I am much more interested in how to get the most out of life. There are so many things I want to do and so many people I want to spend time with," Ferguson wrote.

The 84-year-old specialist reveals that he sometimes thinks about his own death. The reason for such thoughts was Manchester United's plans to build a new stadium to replace the iconic “Old Trafford“.

“When United announced their plans to build a magnificent new stadium to replace “Old Trafford“, I asked myself: will I live to see it open? "I hope they start soon because if the project takes five years, I'll be in my nineties," the legendary manager said.

However, Ferguson is adamant that he wants to be part of the historic moment when the new facility opens.

"I know that one way or another I will be there - whether in person or in spirit," the Scot added.

His words show how strong his connection to Manchester United remains and how important the future of the club, with which he achieved some of the greatest successes of his coaching career, is to him.