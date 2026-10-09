Argentine prosecutors will demand 12-year prison sentences for the medical professionals who cared for Diego Maradona in the last months of his life. The football legend died on November 25, 2020, shortly after turning 60.

The most serious charge could be brought against Maradona's personal doctor - Leopoldo Luque, who is also threatened with prosecution for premeditated murder.

According to the prosecutors, Luque bears primary responsibility for the deterioration of the former footballer's condition. The prosecution alleges that after a major operation, Maradona should have continued his recovery in a hospital, but instead remained at home under the supervision of a team of which only one member was a medical professional.

Among the people involved in the care of the Argentine were the head doctor, a psychotherapist, a physiotherapist and several nurses. They were supposed to be available 24/7, to monitor his medication intake and take care of his daily needs.

The prosecution points out that in recent days Maradona's condition had become increasingly serious, refusing to eat or drink, but despite obvious signs of deterioration, none of the team sought emergency help in a timely manner. According to the version presented, Luque arrived about an hour after being informed that the patient was in critical condition due to heart failure and acute pulmonary edema.

During the final court hearing, witnesses again stated that the people responsible for Maradona's care underestimated his symptoms.

“The death of Diego Armando Maradona did not come out of nowhere and was not a sudden accident. We have all the evidence that he could and should have been saved and that the fatal outcome was preventable“, said prosecutor Cosme Iribarren in his closing argument.

Photos of Maradona from the minutes after his death were also shown in the courtroom. His three daughters were present at the hearing and reacted emotionally to the visual evidence.

The medical team faces charges of allowing a patient's condition to deteriorate critically and criminal negligence in providing health care. Luque also faces the possibility of being tried for premeditated murder - a charge that could carry a life sentence.

The case has sparked a public outcry in Argentina. Police protection has been provided to the doctor due to concerns for his personal safety.