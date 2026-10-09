Semen Novikov is considering quitting wrestling due to scandals in the federation

The Olympic champion from Paris 2024 Semen Novikov is seriously considering ending his competitive career due to the latest turmoil in Bulgarian wrestling.

The Ukrainian with a Bulgarian passport, the current European champion Kiril Milov and Edmond Nazaryan were again left out of Bulgaria's squad for the World Championship in Kazakhstan. Thus, the three miss the championship on the planet for the second year in a row.

Earlier in 2026, Novikov and Milov were given the opportunity to participate in the European Championship, but without their personal coaches.

„I am considering quitting. I don't think a wrestler should continue if he misses two World Championships. This is a nightmare, because I am young, healthy and can achieve good results“, Novikov told bTV.

Kiril Milov also did not hide his disappointment with the decision:

“I don't think there is an athlete who would be pleased to find out that he is not in the squad for the world championship, after preparing to participate in the biggest forum. For me, this is very unpleasant“, commented the European champion.

In an official position, released on Thursday, the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation announced that CSKA's competitors have received nine invitations to training camps, but have not participated in them. The headquarters indicated that participation in these camps is a mandatory condition for registering a wrestler for a major championship.

Edmond Nazaryan also expressed his bitterness about the situation:

“It hurts me. Why does it have to happen to us, who have dedicated ourselves to this sport and to Bulgaria? We do it with all our heart and put everything into it. We don't deserve it. This is sport and there should be no politics," Nazaryan said.

According to the rules of the International Wrestling Federation, the lineups can be changed up to three days before the draw for the competition.

The general meeting of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation is scheduled for October 17, and the 2026 World Championship is scheduled to begin a week later - on October 24.