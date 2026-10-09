Lewis Hamilton wants a race in Africa

There is no reason why Formula 1 should not have a race in Africa, Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has said, regarding rumors that the leading automobile championship will return to the continent within five years. In recent days, there has been talk that Rwanda could host the first round since 1993 on African soil.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has always been a supporter of the idea of Formula 1 returning to Africa.

„I saw the publications online and I have always said that Formula 1 should have a race in Africa. For me personally, this continent is the most important, and frankly, the most beautiful. "We've already raced on every other continent except this one, and I don't see any reason why that shouldn't continue," Hamilton said.