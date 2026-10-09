A gay scandal rocked the Colombian national team. At the center of the events is the football player Richard Rios. According to local tabloids, he had intimate relationships with men during his stay in Portugal, when he played for Benfica. At the moment, the player remains silent.

The news sparked a wave of comments, becoming one of the most discussed topics in the Coffee Country. The speculation concerns one of the most popular and expensive footballers in Colombia and has, as expected, generated huge interest.

The footballer himself, currently at Al Ittihad, has also not commented on the topic, maintaining complete silence on the matter, which further adds fuel to the fire.