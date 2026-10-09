Ronald Araujo: Liverpool saved me

Ronald Araujo's transition to the Premier League has been completely smooth, providing him with the stability he has lacked in recent months at the “Camp Nou“. The 27-year-old defender has enjoyed a remarkable rise under Andoni Iraola at Liverpool, taking part in every single match since the start of the season and establishing himself as first choice at right-back.

After a period of serious criticism and health problems in Spain, the defender feels that the environment in Liverpool has helped him regain his best form and mental balance.

To be honest, I am very happy. I feel extremely comfortable. "From the moment I arrived, they made me feel at home. My teammates, the coaching staff and, of course, the fans made me feel at home from the start. That really helps — it gives you the confidence to perform well on the pitch and give your all. I'm extremely happy with this moment. I'll continue to work hard, as I have been doing so far, and I hope this will be a great season for us," he told AUFTV.

Despite the external pressure that accompanied his departure from Barcelona, Araujo is adamant that his motivation was never to prove anything to anyone else. The Uruguayan was looking for a club where he could get the playing time he needed to regain his confidence. He emphasizes that his current success is a natural result of hard work behind the scenes.

“I don't do things to please people or to try to prove anything. I know my worth, I know what qualities I have and what I can do as a footballer — I'm completely convinced of that. I just enjoy the game. Now I have the consistency I was looking for and I know what I'm capable of when I get that continuity and trust. That's exactly what I do — I enjoy what I love the most and that's where the fruits of my labor come from. I'm a person who works extremely hard, and the results are evident“, Araujo explained.