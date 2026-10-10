Terziev and ministers joined the 5-kilometer start

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev and current and former ministers joined the mass start of the 5-kilometer Sofia Marathon.

The start was given by the Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov, who also participated in the run.

Andreev and Mircheva won the 5-kilometer start

„I am glad to see so many people of different ages at the start. I congratulate the parents who came with their children, because we say how important health is, but if we don't show it, it's of no particular benefit“, said Keryazov.

The winner among men was Ivan Andreev with a time of 15:54 minutes.

In women, the race director Militsa Mircheva finished first. She finished in 17:02 minutes.

Sources: bta.bg