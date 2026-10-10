McEnroe: The best American athletes play football

John McEnroe believes that American tennis is losing some of its best young athletes to the popularity of American football, basketball and soccer. The seven-time Grand Slam champion cited the accessibility and cost of tennis as major obstacles to the development of the sport in the US.

“The best athletes play American football, basketball and in some cases soccer“, McEnroe said in an interview with Tennis365. According to him, tennis is more accessible in other countries, especially in Europe, while in the US many families have difficulty covering the costs associated with training and competitions.

“In our country, frankly, accessibility is a big problem. Tennis is expensive“, said the former world number 1. He added that in the American sports system, the most talented children are often directed to disciplines with broader school and financial support.

The long wait for a new American champion

McEnroe's comment comes against the backdrop of the continued lack of an American men's champion in Grand Slam tournaments. Andy Roddick remains the last representative of the United States to win such a title. He triumphed at the 2003 US Open.

Ben Shelton came close to breaking the streak this year. The American reached the final in New York, but lost to Alexander Zverev. The German won the match in four sets, and Shelton failed to become the first American man with a Grand Slam title since Roddick.

However, McEnroe pointed to Shelton as the American tennis player with the best chance of winning a major trophy. The tennis legend believes that the young American is among the players who can bring the country back into the fight for the most prestigious titles.

McEnroe: It's not just about the results

McEnroe has won seven Grand Slam singles titles and 17 in total in his career. He does not explain the difficulties of American tennis solely with the lack of strong enough professionals, but with the way in which children come to the sport.

According to him, the problem begins even before talented players choose a professional career. If access to tennis is expanded, more children will be able to train regularly and develop their skills, instead of dropping out due to financial constraints or turning to another discipline.

According to McEnroe, the question of the next American champion is not only a sporting one. It is also related to which children get the opportunity to get to the court.

Sources: sports.yahoo.com, tennis365.com