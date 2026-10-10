European associations want end to three-week break

European football associations want UEFA to push for the cancellation of the three-week international break and a return to the previous format of five two-week windows. The new scheme left national teams with four Nations League matches, which were usually held within 11 days.

The change has caused discontent because of the workload of players, a series of injuries and the difficulty of selling tickets for two home matches in a short period. One of the presidents of the football associations has outlined the format to the “Guardian“ as a “disaster“, while others have said the schedule is unworkable.

Nearly unanimous opposition

The opposition was almost unanimous at a meeting of European football associations in Berlin. Among the speakers were FA chair Debbie Hewitt and chief executive Mark Bullingham. They outlined the problems arising from the calendar change approved by the FIFA Council in 2023.

The longer window was designed to improve conditions for players and reduce travel. In practice, however, Nations League matches are more intense than friendlies and are usually played with fewer substitutions. Kylian Mbappe, Alex Scott, Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak and Brian Broby are among the players who have suffered injuries or physical problems during the break.

Concerns for small nations and Euro 2028

Smaller nations fear that their limited squads do not allow players enough rest. Some associations also believe that countries with greater resources gain a competitive advantage by playing a significant proportion of their matches in a short period.

This could have implications for Euro 2028, as performance in the Nations League will be used to determine the allocation of teams for the draw. An additional concern is the financial implications. Some federations have reported difficulties in advertising and selling tickets for two home matches held close together.

Change will not come quickly

Despite strong support for pressure on FIFA, the possibility of changing the format soon remains limited. The international calendar is fixed until 2030, and relations between UEFA and FIFA have deteriorated significantly since the “FIFA Forward Enterprise“ scandal.

One of the associations has proposed that international breaks be tailored to the needs of individual continents. Another federation has said it will conduct its own analysis of the format and has cited the longer time for national coaches to work with players as an advantage. The outcome of the dispute may also depend on the leadership of FIFA, whose president Gianni Infantino is seeking a fourth term in March.

Sources: theguardian.com