Mira Andreeva reaches final in Beijing

Mira Andreeva qualified for the final of the China Open tournament in Beijing after a convincing victory over the Czech Nikola Bartunkova 6:2, 6:2. The semi-final lasted 1 hour and 14 minutes. The number 4 seed Andreeva recorded her 50th victory of the season and tied with Jessica Pegula at the top of this indicator on the women's tour. The victory will climb the Russian to a career-high third place in the world rankings next week. The data has been confirmed by the Women's Tennis Association and reported by “Interfax“.

First WTA 1000 final in Beijing

Andreeva reached the decisive match without dropping a set in her last four matches. On the way to the final, she eliminated Yue Yuan, Polina Kudermetova, Daria Snigur, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Nikola Bartunkova. In the quarterfinals against Alexandrova, the Russian won 7:6 (7:4), 7:6 (7:3).

For Andreeva, this is her first final of a WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing. Her previous best performance in the Chinese capital was reaching the quarterfinals.

The final is on Sunday

Andreeva's opponent will be determined in the other semifinal between No. 13 Elise Mertens and former world No. 4 Qinwen Zheng. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

Just a day before her victory over Bartunkova, Andreeva guaranteed herself a place in the WTA Finals. After reaching the final in Beijing, she continues to pursue the title, which would be among the most significant in her career.

Sources: gong.bg, sport-interfax.ru, rbc.ru