Jackie Chan impresses fans with basketball shot at NBA event (VIDEO)

Jackie Chan showed off his basketball skills in front of fans during the NBA House 2026 in Macau. The 72-year-old actor received shooting tips from coach Chris Matthews, then scored a long-range shot on his first try.

The successful performance caused a storm of reaction among the audience. Chan raised his arms and celebrated the goal as the audience applauded him. The NBA described the moment with the words: “Chan accepted the challenge, shot calmly and succeeded on his first try.“

The actor participates in NBA House 2026

The NBA House 2026 festival is held from October 7 to 11 at the Venetian Cotai Expo. The program is part of the events surrounding the NBA China Games 2026 and combines basketball, music, entertainment and fashion.

Chan's appearance attracted attention not only because of his fame, but also because of his participation in the basketball demonstration. Following Matthews' instructions, the actor stood behind the shooting line and managed to send the ball directly into the basket.

Jackie Chan and David Beckham watched a game in Macau

In addition to the festival, Jackie Chan also attended a pre-season meeting of the NBA China Games 2026 between the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks. The match was played at the Venetian Arena in Macau.

The actor was among the special guests of the game along with football star David Beckham. Thus, the basketball events in Macau brought together famous faces from cinema and football along with NBA participants and fans.

Sources: gulfnews.com



