Augsburg and Bayern Munich finished 2:2 in a match from the fifth round of the Bundesliga, in which Robin Fellhauer set a record for the fastest goal in the history of the German championship. The home team midfielder scored in the eighth second, after taking advantage of a mistake by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Bayern started with the opening shot, but the ball was quickly returned to Neuer. The goalkeeper, who was outside the penalty area, tried to kick it, but Fellhauer blocked the execution. After the ricochet, the Augsburg player was left alone in front of an empty goal and opened the score.

The goal is one second faster than the previous record in the Bundesliga. It was set in the ninth second and was shared by Kevin Volland and Karim Bellarabi. The new record was confirmed by Opta and the league's official statistics.

Bayern reach the point

Ismael Saibari equalised early in the second half, but Augsburg took the lead again through Rodrigo Ribeiro. Bayern had three goals disallowed for offside before Nathaniel Brown converted in the 80th minute to secure the champions' point.

The draw left Bayern second in the table with 11 points. Borussia Dortmund are in first place with 13 points after a 2-2 draw at home against Werder Bremen. Augsburg is fifth with 8 points, the same as Werder.

Lukas Petkov played the entire match for Union

In another match of the round, Union Berlin recorded its first victory of the season, after winning 1:0 over newcomer Elfersberg. The only goal was scored by Liban Bourju in the 81st minute. Bulgarian international Lukas Petkov started as a starter for the visitors and remained on the field for the entire 90 minutes.

Bayer Leverkusen defeated Mainz 4:3 and climbed to fourth place with 10 points. Stuttgart won 2:0 against newcomer Paderborn, and Hamburger SV won 3:2 as a guest of Hoffenheim with a late goal by Miro Muheim.

Sources: bta.bg, goal.com, bulinews.com