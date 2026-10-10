Lokomotiv (Sofia) and Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) finished 1:1 in the “railway“ derby from the 11th round of efbet League. The two goals fell in the first half, and after the break, Ivaylo Ivanov's goal was disallowed due to an offense in attack.

Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) took the lead in the 7th minute. Ryan Leighton received a pass to the far post and shot from close range, with the ball also deflecting off the top post. After a VAR review, the goal was allowed.

The hosts responded with a dangerous shot from a direct free kick by Spas Delev, in which goalkeeper Boyan Milosavljevic intervened and cleared it for a corner. The team from Sofia continued to search for an equalizer and achieved it in the 33rd minute.

Medfai scored his first goal for Lokomotiv

Spas Delev found Mohamed Medfai at the far post with a long pass, and the Tunisian scored with a dive. The goal was Medfai's debut with the Lokomotiv (Sofia) team.

By the end of the first half, the hosts had more opportunities for a complete turnaround. Dimitar Kostadinov passed to Kaloyan Kostov, whose shot was saved by Milosavljevic. In another attack, Spas Delev shot after a ricochet, but Ante Aralitsa was unable to take advantage of the ensuing situation.

In the added time of the half, Efe Ali was injured and was taken out on a stretcher. In his place, Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) was replaced by Parvizjon Umarbaev.

Goal disallowed after the break

In the second half, the game developed mainly in the center of the field. In the 68th minute, Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) reached a second goal through Ivaylo Ivanov, but the goal was disallowed due to a foul by Junior Burban against Kaloyan Kostov.

Until the end, both teams failed to score another goal. The draw left Lokomotiv (Sofia) and Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) with the same asset of 8 points, with the Sofia team ahead of their opponent due to the better goal difference. Sportal and BNT confirmed the final score 1:1.

Before the start of the match, the visiting supporters supported Lyuboslav Penev with a banner: „Fight, Lyubo! Victory awaits you!“ After the message, chants from both groups followed.

Sources: sportal.bg, bntnews.bg