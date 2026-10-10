Horrifying incident in the Elite Group U18: goalkeeper severely hits referee after the end of the match - VIDEO

The match between Lokomotiv (Gorna Oryahovitsa) and Nacional (Sofia) from the Elite Group U18 was marred by an extremely ugly incident after the final referee's signal. The capital team won the match 3:0, but the result remained in the background due to the physical attack on the head referee Vladimir Velev from Veliko Tarnovo.

The home team's goalkeeper Alexander Stoyanov attacked the referee immediately after the end of the match, kicking him in the head. The referee fell to the field from the impact.

Video footage shows how additional punches and kicks were also inflicted on the referee, who was lying on the ground. The incident caused serious outrage, as it involved violence against an official at a football match, and in a match from the youth championship.

The tension on the pitch escalated in the second half. Lokomotiv (Gorna Oryahovitsa) was left with several players sent off, including captain Stefan Chukurliev. The hosts also had claims for an uncalled penalty, and head coach Marin Baychev was also removed from the technical area.

However, the accumulated tension cannot justify the subsequent aggression against the referee. The incident raises serious questions about discipline and security during youth football matches.

The competent authorities are yet to examine what happened and assess what measures should be taken. The disciplinary committees are expected to analyze the refereeing team's reports and the available video footage before determining possible sanctions for the participants in the incident.

The Bulgarian Football Union issued a statement on the case.

Official position of the Bulgarian Football Union regarding an incident in the match between Lokomotiv GO U18 and National U18

In connection with a case of physical aggression in a youth match by the goalkeeper of Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa U18 towards a member of the refereeing team in the match with National U18, the management of the Bulgarian Football Union categorically condemns such actions, which are absolutely unacceptable and have no place in Bulgarian football.

We would like to inform the football community that this case will be considered at the next meeting of the Disciplinary Committee at BFU, and the strictest measures will be taken and the strictest possible punishment will be imposed according to the disciplinary regulations.