Brighton won with 10 men, Ipswich turned Fulham

Brighton defeated Sunderland 2-0 away in a match from the sixth round of the English Premier League. The Seagulls achieved success, despite playing with a man less for more than half an hour. The details of the match are provided by Gong.bg.

The first half passed with an equal game. In the 22nd minute, Wilson Isidor fired a precise shot at Brighton's goal, but the visitors' goalkeeper successfully intervened.

Brighton took the lead in the 53rd minute. Maxime de Kauper received a pass and with a precise shot into the bottom left corner gave the guests the lead.

Red card did not stop the “seagulls“

Just four minutes later Brighton were left with ten men. After VAR intervention, the chief referee Thomas Bramall showed a straight red card to Pascal Strike.

Sunderland failed to take advantage of their numerical advantage and did not reach an equalizing goal. In the deep added time, Brighton decided the match definitively. Jaouen Hajjam received a pass from Jorginho Rueter in the penalty area and with a technical shot into the bottom right corner made the final 2:0.

After the victory, Brighton temporarily climbed to third place in the standings, while Sunderland occupies 16th position.

Ipswich turned Fulham around at the end

In another match of the round, Ipswich defeated Fulham 2:1 after a dramatic turnaround. The match at “Portman Road“ was played in front of 29,445 spectators and for a long time it seemed that the guests would leave with the three points.

The first half ended goalless. Fulham took the lead in the 55th minute, when Ryan Sessegnon scored. A little later, the hosts were close to equalising, but Emerson hit the right post with a header.

Ipswich still reached 1:1 in the 88th minute. After a ricochet, the ball fell to Gemisongi Ouattara, who shot from the edge of the penalty area into the bottom left corner.

The turnaround was completed in added time. Dara O'Shea received a pass from Jack Clarke and scored the winning goal for Ipswich.

With the success, the hosts collected 9 points and climbed to ninth place. Fulham remained second to last, in 19th position, with 2 points.

Sources: gong.bg