Frenchman Paul Sexas became the youngest winner in the history of the Tour of Lombardy. The Decathlon leader won the final to Como at 20 years and 16 days, triumphing in the 120th edition of one of the most prestigious races on the calendar.

Sexas broke away early and left no chance for his competitors. He thus recorded a victory ahead of Remko Evenepoel, world champion Brendan McNulty, Isaac Del Toro, Tom Pidcock, Enric Mass and Giulio Ciccone.

„It was a dream“

„It was a dream and today my legs didn't make me dream, it was madness“, said the 20-year-old Frenchman after the finish.

The success made Sexas the youngest champion in the 120-year history of the Tour of Lombardy. Before him, the race had been won by some of the biggest names in cycling, and the new record puts the Frenchman in the spotlight at the beginning of his professional career.

The victory is also particularly significant because of the rivals that Sexas left behind. The leading group included Olympic and world champions, as well as leading competitors from the Decathlon, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, UAE and other leading teams.

Experts are already pointing out that for his age, the Frenchman is achieving things that even legends like Eddy Merckx and Tadej Pogačar have failed to do. With the victory in Como, Sexas added one of the most prestigious one-day races to his early career.

Sources: bta.bg, afp.com