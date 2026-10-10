NBL: CSKA started with a win, Balkan won in Vratsa

CSKA started its return to the National Basketball League with a win. In the first round, the “reds” prevailed over Polytechnica with 100:95 in an even match, in which neither team was able to break away permanently in the result.

The score in parts was 25:24, 23:24, 26:23 and 26:24. Less than a minute before the end, CSKA led with 99:90 and held its lead until the final siren. Martin Rusev was the most productive for the winners with 24 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Nana Antwi-Boasiako added 23 points and 13 rebounds, Aleksandar Alexandrov finished with 19 points and 9 rebounds, and Ivan Dimitrov scored 15 points.

For Polytechnica, Vasil Popov scored 24 points, and Landon Glasper had 23 points and 5 assists. Thus, CSKA successfully began its first season among the best teams in men's basketball after returning to the elite.

Balkan won convincingly in Vratsa

The champion Balkan started the defense of its title with a decisive victory as a guest of Botev 2012 in Vratsa – 91:66. The hosts won the first quarter with 24:23, but the Botevgrad team made a strong second half and retired at the break with a 51:38 lead.

Balkan continued to increase the difference after the break and achieved success with 25 points. Five basketball players of the guests finished with double-digit points. Alexander Stoimenov was the most productive with 18 points, Pavlin Ivanov scored 14, David Okwera – 11, and Konstantin Toshkov and Nikolay Grozev added 10 each. Martin Sotirov remained one game away from a “double-double“, after recording 9 points and 9 rebounds.

For Botev 2012, Markaylon Freeman scored 30 points, and Kristiyan Vassilev finished with 14 points and 8 rebounds.

Miner started with a 22-point lead

Miner Pernik defeated Shumen with 123:101. The hosts decided the match in the first quarter, which they won with 36:18, and did not allow the opponent to erase the accumulated difference until the end.

Georgi Boyanov was the most useful for Miner with 30 points and 8 rebounds. Jermaine Head added 21 points and 8 assists, and Alex Wandie scored 20 points. For Shumen, Mike Adeunmi was the top scorer with 26 points.

Three more matches from the round are scheduled for October 11: Spartak Pleven – Lokomotiv Plovdiv, Botev Academic (Plovdiv) – Beroe (Stara Zagora) and Yambol – Rilski Sportist (Samokov). On October 12, Levski will host Cherno More.

Sources: bnrnews.bg