WWE Money in the Bank 2026: Penta and Stratton take the briefcases

Penta and Tiffany Stratton won the WWE Money in the Bank 2026 briefcases after two ladder matches in New Orleans. Roman Reigns retained the World Heavyweight title after defeating L.A. Knight, and Liv Morgan won the World Women's title in a triple threat match with Stephanie Wacker and Becky Lynch.

The show took place at the Smoothie King Center. In the main event, Reigns defeated L.A. Knight after a series of Superman Punches and a final Spear. WWE described the victory as a successful title defense against the “unreconcilable“ Knight.

Penta grabs men's briefcase

Penta won the men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which also featured Braun Breaker, CM Punk, Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans and Kevin Owens. The Mexican reached the briefcase after a series of clashes around the ring and at the top of the ladders.

The victory gives Penta the right to demand a championship match at a time of his choosing. According to Wrestling Observer, he can now use the contract against a champion of his choice, but WWE has not announced when and against whom the cash will be made.

Stratton wins for the second time

Tiffany Stratton triumphed in the women's ladder match against Sol Rucka, Lola Weiss, Roxanne Perez, Jaycee Jane and Lash Legend. She dropped the briefcase after a final exchange with Legend and became a two-time Money in the Bank winner.

This is the second time Stratton has won a world title match contract. She now has the option to choose a time to challenge the WWE Champion or the holder of another women's belt, if the company's rules allow it.

Liv Morgan won the title

Oba Femi defeated Bronson Reed in a separate match, which ended with his Fall from Grace powerbomb. Liv Morgan later took advantage of the opportunity in a three-way match for the World Women's Championship, pinning Stephanie Wacker after the champion and Becky Lynch clashed at ringside.

Thus, Morgan did not defend the title, as previously stated in some of the announcements, but won it from Wacker. Becky Lynch also failed to become champion. After the match, Morgan celebrated her victory with the belt, and WWE declared her the new World Women's Champion.

Sources: wrestleview.com, fightful.com, f4wonline.com