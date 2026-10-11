Police motorbike hits cyclists in Italy, Tom Pidcock on the verge of quitting

Tom Pidcock said that a police motorbike travelling against the direction of the convoy hit two of his teammates during the Italian Tre Valli Varesine race. The incident took place on October 6, and the British cyclist spoke about it in an interview with Eurosport.

He said the injured were Marcel Camprubi and Thomas Gloag of Pinarello-Q36.5. Camprubi managed to get back on his bike and continue the race. Gloag was also able to continue, but he withdrew and received several stitches on his knee.

„I wanted to stop racing. I was furious“, Pidcock said.

“The guys who were riding in front of me and behind me were on the ground“, the Briton added, describing his first reactions after the collision. According to him, such incidents should not happen.

Pidcock finished second

Despite what happened, Pidcock continued the race and finished second. The victory went to Belgian Jarno Vidar, with Matteo Jorgensen third.

After the race, Kamprubi showed a photo of his damaged bike. In a separate publication, Cyclingnews notes that the Spaniard described the vehicle as a car, while Pidcock spoke of a police motorcycle. There is no official clarification of the incident in the published information.

Kamprubi described the incident as another risk for cyclists during the race. Pidcock also emphasized the safety of participants, saying: “This shouldn't be happening.“

The published data did not indicate specific sanctions or other official actions following the incident.

Sources: cyclingnews.com, cyclingweekly.com