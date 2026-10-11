Pirelli expects one pit stop at Singapore Grand Prix

Pirelli expects the Singapore Grand Prix in Formula 1 to be won with one pit stop for each driver. The race at the “Marina Bay“ is 62 laps long, and according to the official tire supplier, the most effective option is to start with soft tires and switch to medium-hard compound.

However, the strategy may be changed by the appearance of the safety car.

Soft tires preferred for the start

“In our opinion, the soft compound represents the most interesting option for the start of the race, which can be dictated by safety car periods“, said Pirelli program manager Dario Marafuschi.

According to him, the higher grip of the soft tires makes them the preferred choice for the start. The low degradation can allow drivers to extend their first stints and wait for the right moment to stop in the pits.

For the second part of the distance, the medium-hard and hard tires are expected to offer similar performance. However, the medium-hard compound has an advantage in terms of grip.

Two stops not expected

Pirelli does not predict two-stop strategies. According to the company's calculations, this option would be about 10 seconds slower than the one-stop alternatives.

The Singapore Grand Prix is the 17th round of the 2026 Formula 1 season. After the race at “Marina Bay“, the calendar continues with the United States Grand Prix, which will be held between October 23 and 25.

Sources: sportal.bg, press.pirelli.com, formula1.com