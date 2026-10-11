Djokovic curses his staff in the elimination in Shanghai

Novak Djokovic was eliminated in his first match at the “Masters“ tournament in Shanghai. The Serb lost to the Pole Hubert Hurkacz 4:6, 3:6 in 87 minutes, and the match was also marked by an emotional outburst towards his staff.

Hurkac achieved his first victory against Djokovic in the ninth match between the two. The Pole took advantage of the apparent physical problems of his opponent, who had won the title in Beijing just three days earlier.

Djokovic said his whole body was shaking

After the end of the first set, won by Hurkacz 6:4, cameras showed Djokovic turning to his box. Coach Viktor Troicki and physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic were in it.

During the brief conversation, the tennis player complained that his whole body was shaking. According to the footage and information about the match, Djokovic was given gel and drinks so that he could continue the match. The Serb's camp itself has not announced a specific medical reason for his condition.

A little later, Djokovic directed his anger at the headquarters and shouted: „What are you three, **** and mother for me!“

The Serb remained in the match at the beginning of the second set, but Hurkacz broke for 3:1 and consolidated his lead to 4:1. The Pole did not allow a reversal and closed the set with 6:3. He recorded 13 aces and won 82 percent of the points on first serve.

The loss complicates the battle for Turin

The early elimination complicates Djokovic's chances of participating in the ATP Finals in Turin. According to the Spanish sports daily AS, the Serb remains with 2,840 points and outside the top eight positions that qualify for the tournament.

For Hurkacz, the victory is his first against Djokovic, who had won the previous eight meetings between the two. The Pole continues in Shanghai, while Djokovic's next scheduled participation is in the Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament in Riyadh between October 21 and 24.

Sources: gong.bg, as.com, en.rolexshanghaimasters.com