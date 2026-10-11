Kennedy Rono wins Sofia Marathon

Kennedy Kipkemoy Rono won the Sofia Marathon after completing the classic distance in 2 hours, 15 minutes and 21 seconds. The Kenyan led an all-Kenyan podium in the race.

His compatriot Peter Muriti Wahome finished second with a time of 2:16:43, and Hilary Kipchumba took third place with a result of 2:18:01.

In the final, Rono received the winner's crown from Lyubomir Ganev, vice-president of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee and chairman of the Bulgarian Volleyball Federation.

This is another success for Rono on Bulgarian soil. In 2025, he won the Sofia half marathon, and in 2026, he triumphed in the Stara Zagora marathon.

The material submitted to the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency does not indicate who the winner of the women's race is. As of the publication of this information, there is no confirmed final ranking for the women's race in a reliable news source, which is why the name and result cannot be presented as fact.

Sources: bta.bg