Neuer or Urbig: who will keep Bayern?

Manuel Neuer or Jonas Urbig - that's the question facing Bayern ahead of their visit to Viking Stavanger in the second round of the Champions League. The match in Norway is on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m., and Neuer's mistake in the 2-2 draw with Augsburg has once again put the moment in question when Bayern will begin the generational change in goalkeeping.

Neuer gave the ball away early in the Bavarian derby. After a difficult first touch, Robin Fellhauer scored into the empty net just 8.5 seconds after the kick-off. It was the fastest goal conceded in Bundesliga history. Bayern equalised through Ismael Saibari in the 55th minute, but Rodrigo Ribeiro put the hosts ahead again in the 64th. Nathaniel Brown made it 2-2 with ten minutes remaining.

“It was a stupid mistake on my part. I tried to find a solution“, Neuer said after the match. The goalkeeper took responsibility for the first goal, but said the second goal was not his fault.

Kompany continues to rely on Neuer

Despite the critical moment, coach Vincent Kompany gave no sign of a change in the hierarchy. “Manu knows how to deal with it”, said the coach, emphasizing the difference between a mistake by a young goalkeeper and a mistake by a player with Neuer's experience. According to Sky Sport, the coach has repeatedly named Neuer as Bayern's first choice.

Max Eberl also defended the captain. The sporting director pointed out that the draw in Augsburg cannot be explained solely by the goalkeeper's performance. Neuer remains in the starting lineup, while Urbig was among the reserves in the last championship match.

Urbig awaits his next chance

The 23-year-old Urbig has arguments to get a chance in Stavanger. He returned from the international break with two clean sheets for Germany, including a strong performance in the victory over Greece. Bayern see him as Neuer's long-term successor, but the club has not announced a decision on the starting lineup against Viking.

In May, Bayern extended the contracts of Neuer and Sven Ulreich until June 30, 2027. At that time, Max Eberl identified the three goalkeepers - Neuer, Ulreich and Urbig - as part of a plan that will be implemented gradually. Neuer himself said that he is in good shape and continues to prepare for the matches with full motivation.

Therefore, the trip to Norway could become another test of the balance between Bayern's present and future. After the mistake in Augsburg, Urbig is a real option for the match with Viking, but public signals from Kompany and the club management so far indicate that Neuer retains his status as first choice.

Sources: kicker.de, sport.sky.de