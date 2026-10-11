Jürgen Klopp's start at the helm of the German national team has not met expectations, believes Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. After the first four matches, Germany has one win, two draws and one loss.

“This is not the result that society expected“, said Rummenigge in an interview with ran. The 1980 European champion specified that he did not want to make a final assessment of the new coach yet, as it is about the beginning of a change in the national team.

The loss to Greece is the main disappointment

Rummenigge described the defeat to Greece in Augsburg as particularly unpleasant. At the same time, he noted that the second line-up used by Klopp has shown good moments, although the coach relied on different groups of players in his first break for the national teams.

Klopp works with two different lines and gave a chance to several debutants. Rummenigge said that he had not seen such an approach before, but he believes that through it the coach may have found a way to change the direction of the Bundesliga.

“We need to show great patience“, Rummenigge urged.

According to him, the new style can help Germany return to better results. However, the former striker stressed that success is currently lacking and this must be taken into account without hiding the problems.

The next tests are in November

Rummenigge said that he wishes Klopp success with the changes in the national team. The crisis surrounding Germany after the 2018 World Cup has disappointed him, and the new coach will have a few weeks to analyze the performance of the players he has brought in.

Germany's next matches are in the Nations League. On November 13 at 8:45 p.m., the Bundesteam will visit Serbia, and on November 16 at the same time, they will host the Netherlands. It is these matches that should show whether Klopp's new approach will lead to better results.

Sources: sportbild.bild.de