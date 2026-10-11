RK Balkan Cats won the Bulgarian Rugby Cup-15 for men for the first time. The team from Berkovitsa defeated NSA 25:24 in the final at the Trebic stadium.

The match was decided in the last act of added time. Balkan Cats had the opportunity to take a penalty kick, which was realized and brought the team the trophy with a difference of one point.

First cup after seventh championship title

The success complements the strong 2025/2026 season for the team from Berkovitsa. Balkan Cats finished the championship with ten wins in ten matches, and in May won its fifth consecutive and seventh Bulgarian title in total.

Until the final, the team had not lifted the national cup. Thus, the club added the only missing major trophy to its series of championship successes.

Yantra won bronze

In the match for third place, Yantra (Gabrovo) defeated Lokomotiv (Sofia) with 36:8 and earned the bronze medals in the tournament.

Sources: bta.bg