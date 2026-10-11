Verstappen wins first Singapore Grand Prix

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won the Singapore Grand Prix in Formula 1 for the first time in his career. The Dutchman recorded a second consecutive victory after controlling the race with one pit stop and finishing on medium tires in his final stint on the track.

Before the start, Verstappen described the race as special for him. “This is the one I wanted“, said the Red Bull driver after winning pole position in qualifying. The victory ended his long wait for success on the streets of Marina Bay.

Leclerc chooses a different strategy

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) finished second, just over seven seconds behind the winner. The Ferrari driver made two pit stops and used soft tyres in the final part, but was unable to completely close the gap to Verstappen.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) was third. The Italian took advantage of his fresh soft tyres at the end and overtook Lando Norris (McLaren) and his teammate Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari). Antonelli also recorded the fastest lap in the lead with a time of 1:36.352 minutes.

Hamilton lost positions at the end

Norris finished fourth, while Hamilton remained fifth. The seven-time world champion made a mistake and went off the track in the second turn shortly before the finish. The Ferrari driver also struggled with worn tyres and was overtaken by Antonelli and Norris.

Oscar Piastre (McLaren) took sixth place, followed by Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls), Nico Hülkenberg (Audi), George Russell (Mercedes) and Isaac Hajjar (Red Bull). Russell reached the points after a strong recovery during the race.

The victory was Verstappen's second in a row after his success in the previous round and came in the first edition of the Singapore Grand Prix in which he crossed the finish line as the winner. The next race on the calendar is the United States Grand Prix, which will be held from October 23 to 25, 2026.

Sources: gong.bg, formula1.com