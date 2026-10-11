Stanka Zlateva: I will not give up my mandate

Stanka Zlateva said that she will not give up her mandate as president of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation and will continue to implement the program with which she was elected in 2025. The Extraordinary General Assembly of the federation is scheduled for October 17 in Sofia, and its agenda includes five points.

“Despite the brutal pressure on me and the people who work with me, I will not give up the mandate and the program with which I was elected as president“, said Zlateva.

She called on the clubs to vote against all the proposals of the assembly. According to the published position, the goal is to stop the confrontation and continue the work for the clubs, national teams and young athletes.

The dispute over the bankruptcy case

In her statement, Zlateva claims that on September 4, 2026, a commercial case No. 20261100901357 was filed against the federation, requesting its declaration of bankruptcy. She emphasizes that, in her opinion, there is no court act that has entered into force establishing a claim by third parties against BF Borba.

Zlateva connects the claimed obligations with the management of the federation by Hristo Marinov and with the participation of Grisha Ganchev in the Management Board. These statements are part of the current president's political position and do not constitute facts established by a court act.

The extraordinary meeting was reached after a court procedure related to a request by clubs to convene a forum to discuss the future of the management. The Sofia Court of Appeal has initiated the procedure, and the meeting is scheduled for October 17 at 10:30 a.m. in the “Aula Maxima“ hall of the “Vasil Levski“ National Sports Academy.

What's coming up on October 17

Among the main issues are the dismissal of the chairman and the Board of Directors, the election of a new management and the adoption of a new statute. Candidates have been submitted for the position, including Todor Angelov, and later the candidacy of the former head coach of the women's national team Miroslav Gochev was also announced.

Zlateva stated that she was not defending personal interests, but her program for the development of Bulgarian wrestling. Among the priorities she listed were strengthening the clubs, centralized training of the national teams, support for children and young athletes, and restoring the authority of the Bulgarian school.

Sources: bta.bg, flagman.bg, focus-news.net